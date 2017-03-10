Henkel's future consumer product offi...

Henkel's future consumer product offices at 200 Elm St. in Stamford, Conn., in February 2017.

As it moves its consumer products division to a new Stamford headquarters, Henkel is acquiring the Mexico-based maker of hair care products Pravana and Tec Italy. Henkel did not state in a Friday press release what it is paying for Nattura Labs , which is based in Guadalajara, Mexico.

