Helpless dog painted blue and stabbed with an ice pick in sick animal abuse

18 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

Animal lovers are urging police to arrest a man who painted a dog blue, forced it to drink solvent and wounded it with an ice pick. The little terrier was later found in a warehouse in the city of Morelia in the central-western Mexican state of Michoacan.

