Helping other Dreamers, shea s caught in her own immigration nightmare: Larry Wilson
An immigrant from Oaxaca at 14, she quickly became fluent in English, graduated from Venice High, then took a BA from Cal State Northridge and more recently her JD from the University of Santa Clara School of Law. Last month she took the state bar exam.
