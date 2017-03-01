Governors of Mexico write to support ...

Governors of Mexico write to support Seattle 'dreamer'

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The governors of Mexico have written to an American court to express support for a Seattle-area man who has been detained for weeks despite his participation in a federal program to protect people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The National Conference of Governors of Mexico sent the letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge James Donohue, who is overseeing the case of Daniel Ramirez Medina.

Chicago, IL

