Governors of Mexico write to support Seattle 'dreamer'
The governors of Mexico have written to an American court to express support for a Seattle-area man who has been detained for weeks despite his participation in a federal program to protect people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The National Conference of Governors of Mexico sent the letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge James Donohue, who is overseeing the case of Daniel Ramirez Medina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|There
|602
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|21 hr
|BestPhartss
|1
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Thu
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Thu
|MxAmerican
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Wed
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC