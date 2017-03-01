Gas blast kills 4 in Mexico City subu...

Gas blast kills 4 in Mexico City suburb famous for fireworks1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

An explosion has killed four people at a home in a Mexico City suburb where a massive fireworks market blast left dozens dead in December. The Mexico state government identifies the victims as two women ages 25 and 26 and two children ages 6 and 11. Six others were hospitalized for injuries from cuts to severe burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr RoxLo 639
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 12 hr Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... 15 hr jmpm 4
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Thu ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Thu Will Means 18
News 5 things you need to know Thursday Mar 2 MxAmerican 1
News New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi... Feb 27 Agents of Corruption 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC