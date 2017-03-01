From Mom Jokes To Trump-Era Racism, Cristela Alonzo Aims To Skewer Latino Stereotypes
Like most comedians, Cristela Alonzo draws upon her own experiences for her source material. That means, as a first-generation American, Alonzo has also always tackled challenging topics in her comedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Sat
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Mar 2
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Mar 2
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Mar 2
|MxAmerican
|1
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC