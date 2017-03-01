From Mom Jokes To Trump-Era Racism, C...

From Mom Jokes To Trump-Era Racism, Cristela Alonzo Aims To Skewer Latino Stereotypes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Like most comedians, Cristela Alonzo draws upon her own experiences for her source material. That means, as a first-generation American, Alonzo has also always tackled challenging topics in her comedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 23 hr Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Sat jmpm 4
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Mar 2 ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Mar 2 Will Means 18
News 5 things you need to know Thursday Mar 2 MxAmerican 1
News New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi... Feb 27 Agents of Corruption 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC