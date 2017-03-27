Former Mexican ruling party governor wanted over embezzlement
A Mexican judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former state governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling party on suspicion of embezzlement, the government of the northern border state of Chihuahua said on Tuesday. Cesar Duarte, who governed Chihuahua for Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party between 2010 and 2016, is wanted for misappropriating public funds, said his successor as governor Javier Corral, a member of the opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC