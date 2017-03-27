Former Mexican ruling party governor wanted over embezzlement

A Mexican judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former state governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling party on suspicion of embezzlement, the government of the northern border state of Chihuahua said on Tuesday. Cesar Duarte, who governed Chihuahua for Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party between 2010 and 2016, is wanted for misappropriating public funds, said his successor as governor Javier Corral, a member of the opposition.

