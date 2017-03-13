Former interim Mexican governor arrested, jailed
The former interim governor of the Mexican state of Veracruz was arrested on Sunday, accused of helping his predecessor Javier Duarte escape justice, and reportedly placed in pre-trial detention for one year. Flavino Rios is accused of abuse of authority, influence trafficking and covering up for Duarte, who governed the troubled state almost until the end of his term but disappeared in October.
