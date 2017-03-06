Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action
A new documentary is spotlighting human trafficking across the globe, with a focus on the grassroots activists trying to end the scourge. The film is the first by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree, a 33-year-old Jain monk, Iraq War veteran and child abuse survivor who intends to distribute it free of charge to universities, nonprofits and government agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|38 min
|sanctuary city songs
|1
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|17 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Sun
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Sat
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Mar 2
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Mar 2
|Will Means
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC