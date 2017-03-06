Film spotlights human trafficking as ...

Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A new documentary is spotlighting human trafficking across the globe, with a focus on the grassroots activists trying to end the scourge. The film is the first by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree, a 33-year-old Jain monk, Iraq War veteran and child abuse survivor who intends to distribute it free of charge to universities, nonprofits and government agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... 38 min sanctuary city songs 1
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... 17 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Sun RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Sat Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Sat jmpm 4
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Mar 2 ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Mar 2 Will Means 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC