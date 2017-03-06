Ex-Mexican police official convicted in reporter's murder
A court in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca has convicted a former municipal police commander in last year's murder of a local journalist. The Oaxaca State Attorney's Office says in a statement that Jorge Armando Santiago Martinez was sentenced to 30 years in prison at the conclusion of a weeklong trial.
