Enjoy Mexican food like youa ve probably never had before a " at D.F. Tamales in Rialto

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, until 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, until 5 p.m. Sunday. Every once in a while you happen upon a restaurant that lives up to the words of the immortal Monty Python: ”And now for something completely different.” Such a place is D.F. Tamales in Rialto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.