Enjoy Mexican food like youa ve proba...

Enjoy Mexican food like youa ve probably never had before a " at D.F. Tamales in Rialto

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, until 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, until 5 p.m. Sunday. Every once in a while you happen upon a restaurant that lives up to the words of the immortal Monty Python: ”And now for something completely different.” Such a place is D.F. Tamales in Rialto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mon Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mon Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Mar 9 Horacio 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC