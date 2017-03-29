Eni finds 'meaningful' oil off coast ...

Eni finds 'meaningful' oil off coast of Mexico

7 hrs ago

Italian oil company Eni has discovered "meaningful" reserves of oil off the coast of Mexico after drilling the first well by an international oil company since Mexico opened up its sector to private investment under a 2013 reform. Eni won the block in the shallow waters of the Bay of Campeche in south-east Mexico in September 2015 and knew oil was there because Pemex, Mexico's national oil company, had already explored the area.

