Eleven bodies, some with signs of torture, found in Mexico's Veracruz
Eleven bodies were found near a tourist area in the Mexican state of Veracruz on Wednesday, a day after the government said it would send federal police to calm one of the most violent regions of the country. The bodies of nine men and two women, some with traces of torture, were scattered inside and near a vehicle which had been reported stolen, the state's new governor said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|1 hr
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Mon
|Agents of Corruption
|6
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|Feb 27
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Feb 26
|Drain
|598
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 26
|Ecoo
|6
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|Eduardo
|23
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|21
