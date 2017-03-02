Eleven bodies, some with signs of tor...

Eleven bodies, some with signs of torture, found in Mexico's Veracruz

Eleven bodies were found near a tourist area in the Mexican state of Veracruz on Wednesday, a day after the government said it would send federal police to calm one of the most violent regions of the country. The bodies of nine men and two women, some with traces of torture, were scattered inside and near a vehicle which had been reported stolen, the state's new governor said.

