Earliest Jewish manuscript in New World to return to Mexico
The manuscript was lent to the museum of the New York Historical Society by the government of Mexico after reportedly resurfacing on the auction circuit in 2015. The oldest Jewish document of the New World was returned to Mexico and presented in Mexico City on Thursday, more than seven decades after it disappeared.
