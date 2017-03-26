Dozens protest killing of journalist ...

Dozens protest killing of journalist in northern Mexico

By Associated Press About 100 journalists and free speech supporters demonstrated Saturday to protest the killing of a Mexican reporter gunned down in the northern state of Chihuahua on Thursday. A camera, press vest, and voice recorder lie amidst protest signs as journalists demonstrate to demand justice one day after the killing of reporter Ricardo Monlieu, in the city of Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico.

