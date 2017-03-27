Donald Trump to top Jared Kushner to ...

Donald Trump to top Jared Kushner to streamline government

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sun Journal

President Donald Trump plans to unveil a new White House office on Monday with sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and fulfill key campaign promises - such as reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction - by harvesting ideas from the business world and, potentially, privatizing some government functions. The White House Office of American Innovation, to be led by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, will operate as its own nimble power center within the West Wing and will report directly to Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Mar 24 hippity hoppity 6
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mar 20 Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC