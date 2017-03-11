Don Young calls on Trump to sell Mexi...

Don Young calls on Trump to sell Mexico 'Wall Bonds'

Until we see the cash from Mexico, a transfer about as likely as the official release of the presidential tax return, the Trump administration needs interim financing for the "impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful" barrier. The president could collect donations from his cabinet of billionaires and chip in a few bucks, but I think Congressman Don Young has come up with the perfect plan to pay for Trump's barrier - Mexico Wall Bonds.

Chicago, IL

