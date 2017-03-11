Don Young calls on Trump to sell Mexico 'Wall Bonds'
Until we see the cash from Mexico, a transfer about as likely as the official release of the presidential tax return, the Trump administration needs interim financing for the "impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful" barrier. The president could collect donations from his cabinet of billionaires and chip in a few bucks, but I think Congressman Don Young has come up with the perfect plan to pay for Trump's barrier - Mexico Wall Bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|23 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Horacio
|3
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|Mar 9
|facts
|11
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Mar 5
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC