Deported US vets in Mexico hope for return under Trump govt
After manning a machine gun on a combat helicopter as a U.S. Marine during the liberation of Kuwait, Antonio Romo came back to the United States traumatized by the death and carnage he saw. He says he turned to alcohol and narcotics to try to quiet the nightmares, and made multiple suicide attempts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|29 min
|Horacio
|4
|Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15)
|30 min
|Horacio
|3
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|14 hr
|facts
|11
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Mar 5
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC