Deal made after Mexican man died at border gets initial OK
SAN DIEGO A federal judge tentatively approved an agreement Thursday for the U.S. government to pay $1 million to the children of a Mexican man who died after being detained by immigration authorities and shot several times with a stun gun. The settlement considered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Louisa Porter is intended to end a nearly 7-year case that prompted widespread complaints that U.S. immigration authorities tolerated agents who use excessive force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna News Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|56 min
|AMIGOS
|600
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|1 hr
|BestPhartss
|1
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|21 hr
|MxAmerican
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Wed
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC