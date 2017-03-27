Cruise line stops port calls at Mexican resort of Acapulco
The U.S. cruise ship line Holland America says it has halted port calls at Mexico's troubled resort city of Acapulco and will sail to other destinations in the country "due to recent security concerns." The news comes as Acapulco hosts an annual tourism fair that officials hope will spark a rebound at the once-glamorous resort.
