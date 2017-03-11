Conan Tells Mexico City Audience "I'm...

Conan Tells Mexico City Audience "I'm Interested In Comedy As Diplomacy"

Conan O'Brien did a Q&A with the studio audience in Mexico City for his Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico special, in which he talked about moments that didn't make it to the show and "this thing I'm really interested in, which is comedy as diplomacy." "I'm very comfortable being made fun ofComedy seems to work in these countries where they maybe think, 'Oh, the American is coming and he's 6'4 and they're a powerful country and he's rich, and they're imperialists.'

Chicago, IL

