Conan Tells Mexico City Audience "I'm Interested In Comedy As Diplomacy"
Conan O'Brien did a Q&A with the studio audience in Mexico City for his Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico special, in which he talked about moments that didn't make it to the show and "this thing I'm really interested in, which is comedy as diplomacy." "I'm very comfortable being made fun ofComedy seems to work in these countries where they maybe think, 'Oh, the American is coming and he's 6'4 and they're a powerful country and he's rich, and they're imperialists.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|33 min
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|8 hr
|MxAmerican
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Wed
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|Feb 27
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Feb 26
|Drain
|598
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 26
|Ecoo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC