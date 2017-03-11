Chicanonautica: Witches and Vampires in Mexico City
The witchcraft rings true with my own researches into the subject - Mexico/AztlA¡n is the Transylvania of this continent - and the book has a far more realistic feel than most other books on the subject. I wonder what a nongenre reader stumbling on it without the usual prejudices would think .
