Cartel leader among 8 killed in Chihuahuaa

A reputed JuA rez drug cartel boss known as "El Cabo" was among eight men killed Sunday in a battle between rival cartel factions in western Chihuahua. Cartel boss among 8 killed in Chihuahua violence A reputed JuA rez drug cartel boss known as "El Cabo" was among eight men killed Sunday in a battle between rival cartel factions in western Chihuahua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.