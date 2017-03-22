Brazil reacts after beef scandal

Brazil reacts after beef scandal

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Food Quality News

The Brazilian government is to accelerate audits of 21 meatpacking plants as part of a police investigation into alleged corruption and tainted beef. Three have been suspended and all will be placed under a 'special inspection regime' by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Quality News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mon Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Mar 9 Horacio 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC