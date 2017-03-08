Bound by Mutual Interests, US-Mexico Border Towns Hope to Maintain Ties
On the border of southern Arizona and Mexico, a vibrant culture penetrates the rusty metal barrier separating Nogales and Nogales - two cities that share the same name and a long history of mutual business exchange. But pending any mass deportation or unexpected immigration policy, both sides fear their cherished relationship could one day change.
