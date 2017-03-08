Border Patrol 'tunnel rats' plug unde...

Border Patrol 'tunnel rats' plug underground passages

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

They are known in the U.S. Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" - agents who go in clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the past 20 years to smuggle drugs. The Associated Press joined the Border Tunnel Entry Team, as it is formally known, inside an incomplete tunnel that was discovered in San Diego in 2009 - 70 feet deep, 3 feet wide, 2,700 feet long and equipped with a rail system, lighting and ventilation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 1 hr Texxy 8
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) 4 hr Horacio 3
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... 17 hr facts 11
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mar 5 RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC