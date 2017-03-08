Border Patrol 'tunnel rats' plug underground passages

They are known in the U.S. Border Patrol as "tunnel rats" - agents who go in clandestine passages that have proliferated on the U.S.-Mexico border over the past 20 years to smuggle drugs. The Associated Press joined the Border Tunnel Entry Team, as it is formally known, inside an incomplete tunnel that was discovered in San Diego in 2009 - 70 feet deep, 3 feet wide, 2,700 feet long and equipped with a rail system, lighting and ventilation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.