BMW reviews UK options post-Brexit bu...

BMW reviews UK options post-Brexit but presses ahead with Mexico plant

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

BMW said it is reviewing its factories in the UK ahead of Brexit and that it has the flexibility to move production elsewhere if necessary. The Munich-based manufacturer, which makes vehicles for its Mini brand in Oxford, Rolls-Royces in Goodwood and engines in Hams Hall, is preparing for "different scenarios" once the UK leaves the European Union, BMW CEO Harald Krueger said in remarks prepared for the automaker's annual press conference in Munich on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco 14 hr Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mon Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Mar 9 Horacio 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC