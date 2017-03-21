BMW reviews UK options post-Brexit but presses ahead with Mexico plant
BMW said it is reviewing its factories in the UK ahead of Brexit and that it has the flexibility to move production elsewhere if necessary. The Munich-based manufacturer, which makes vehicles for its Mini brand in Oxford, Rolls-Royces in Goodwood and engines in Hams Hall, is preparing for "different scenarios" once the UK leaves the European Union, BMW CEO Harald Krueger said in remarks prepared for the automaker's annual press conference in Munich on Tuesday.
