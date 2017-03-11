BBVA to invest $1.5 bln in Mexico over next four to five years
Spanish lender BBVA will invest $1.5 billion in Mexico over the next four to five years, its chairman, Francisco Gonzalez, said on Thursday at an event in Mexico City. By Jeffrey Dastin SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Amazon.com Inc has launched a new program to help students build capabilities into its voice-controlled assistant Alexa, the company told Reuters, the latest move by a technology firm to nurture ideas and talent in artificial intelligence research.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|17 hr
|MxAmerican
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Wed
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|Feb 27
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Feb 26
|Drain
|598
