At least 242 bodies found in hidden g...

At least 242 bodies found in hidden graves in Mexico13 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Mexican authorities have found at least 242 bodies in hidden graves in the eastern state of Veracruz that were discovered by mothers searching for their missing children, officials have said. The bodies were found over a six-month period, with the first discovered in August near the city of Veracruz by the volunteer collective known as El Solecito, formed by relatives of those who have disappeared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 20 hr spytheweb 11
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Thu Horacio 3
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... Mar 9 facts 11
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mar 5 RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC