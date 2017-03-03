Arizona dad detained by ICE on son's birthday
Arizona dad detained by ICE on son's birthday Man from Mexico had been in country for 20 years: 'My father is not a criminal,' stepdaughter says. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lHi8OO Yennifer Sanchez, 23, and her sister, Karla Fomperosa, 14, talk about finding out their father has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|9 hr
|patriot
|601
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|11 hr
|BestPhartss
|1
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|23 hr
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Thu
|MxAmerican
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Wed
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC