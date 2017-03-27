APNewsBreak: Judge approves release of jailed Mexican man

A Mexican man who was arrested despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending his deportation proceedings, an immigration judge ruled Tuesday. Matt Adams, an attorney at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, told The Associated Press that he expects Daniel Ramirez Medina, 24, to be released Wednesday following Judge John Odell's decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.