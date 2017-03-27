Another Journalist Killed in Mexico
Mexico has earned the reputation of a dangerous place for journalists, a grim reality underscored by the murder last week of Miroslava Breach Velducea, a correspondent for the national newspaper La Jornada from the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. "We are shocked by the brutal killing of Miroslava Breach," said Carlos Laura, of the Committee to Protect Journalists .
