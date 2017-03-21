American spring breakers chant 'Build that wall' while vacationing in Mexico
A Mexican newspaper blasted a group of young Americans visiting Cancun on spring break after witnesses said they broke into chants of "Build that wall" earlier this month and refused to stop, despite complaints. In an editorial published Friday , The Yucatan Times said the incident was not isolated but was part of a growing number of complaints about "offensive, rude and haughty" spring break tourists who flock to Mexico for vacation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|20 hr
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mon
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
|Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15)
|Mar 9
|Horacio
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC