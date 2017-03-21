American spring breakers chant 'Build...

American spring breakers chant 'Build that wall' while vacationing in Mexico

Read more: WSOCTV

A Mexican newspaper blasted a group of young Americans visiting Cancun on spring break after witnesses said they broke into chants of "Build that wall" earlier this month and refused to stop, despite complaints. In an editorial published Friday , The Yucatan Times said the incident was not isolated but was part of a growing number of complaints about "offensive, rude and haughty" spring break tourists who flock to Mexico for vacation.

Chicago, IL

