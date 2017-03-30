Al Jazeera reporters attacked in northern Mexico while working drug-related story

Three reporters on assignment with Arab news channel Al Jazeera were attacked in Navolato, a city in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, officials said. The reporters - a Spanish, a Briton and a Mexican - had their vehicle, gear and cell phones taken, but they were not harmed in the incident on Wednesday, Sinaloa Deputy Attorney General Julio Cesar Romanillo said.

