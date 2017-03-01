A 'tsunami of sewage spills' sparked ...

A 'tsunami of sewage spills' sparked outrage in San Diego County

California state and local officials now believe a massive sewage spill in Tijuana that polluted San Diego beaches may have been intentional . The San Diego Union Tribune reported "sewage spilled into the Tijuana River during a period of more than two weeks ," from a report released last week.

