A 'tsunami of sewage spills' sparked outrage in San Diego County
California state and local officials now believe a massive sewage spill in Tijuana that polluted San Diego beaches may have been intentional . The San Diego Union Tribune reported "sewage spilled into the Tijuana River during a period of more than two weeks ," from a report released last week.
