A Mexican liquor company is waging a guerrilla campaign...

On the eve of March 8, this year's International Women's Day, the Mexican liquor company Ilegal Mezcal projected a silhouette of President Trump on the side of a bank in Manhattan's Union Square. Above Trump's hair, the projection read, "Donald eres un pendejo" - "Donald, you are an a**hole."

