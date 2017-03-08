5 bodies found in burned-out vehicle ...

5 bodies found in burned-out vehicle in southern Mexico

" Authorities in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero say five bodies have been found inside a burned-out vehicle. Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says local police in the township of Chilapa found one body in the backseat and four in the trunk.

Chicago, IL

