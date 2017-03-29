29 inmates tunnel out of northern Mex...

29 inmates tunnel out of northern Mexico prison

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A group of 29 inmates tunneled their way out of a prison in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas. One of the inmates shot to death a passing motorist in an apparent carjacking as part of the mass escape in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mar 20 Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Mar 9 Horacio 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC