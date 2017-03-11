11 tortured bodies found in Veracruz, on Mexico's Gulf coast
" Mexican police have found the tortured bodies of nine men and two women on the outskirts of the Gulf coast city of Veracruz. The governor of Veracruz calls the killings "an act of barbarity" and says they're part of a battle between drug gangs.
