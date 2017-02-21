Woman With Medical Issue Rescued on Cruise Ship to Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 74-year-old woman who was headed to Mexico on a cruise ship, about 86 miles southwest of San Diego Monday. At about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego received a call about a woman having severe abdominal pain on the cruise ship called Star Princess, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

