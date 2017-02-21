Woman With Medical Issue Rescued on C...

Woman With Medical Issue Rescued on Cruise Ship to Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 74-year-old woman who was headed to Mexico on a cruise ship, about 86 miles southwest of San Diego Monday. At about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego received a call about a woman having severe abdominal pain on the cruise ship called Star Princess, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 4 hr Economic 5
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... 19 hr spytheweb 2
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 23 hr MAGA2016 52
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Mon MAGA2016 2
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mon Yeah 570
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... Mon anonymous 26
News Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest Sun Bloodonhishands 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC