Woman accused of Biting Off boyfriend's BALLSWoman accused of Biting Off boyfriend's Balls
The unnamed couple is said to have got into an argument after the 33-year-old woman arrived home late after going to church. Cops in Botswana, Africa, say that during the course of the disagreement, she ripped off his testicles with her teeth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|19 min
|Really
|457
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|3 hr
|American Independent
|8
|Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|burrrrpo
|16
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 7
|o see the light
|101
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|Feb 7
|spud
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC