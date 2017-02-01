With Trump, a resurgence of Mexican n...

With Trump, a resurgence of Mexican nationalism at the border

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The large Mexico flag is visible from many parts of Tijuana. The flag is located at the military base in Colonia Juarez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 hr concha pena 376
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 8 hr Robin 15
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Sat jadooxtv 3
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers Feb 3 Fire the bums 9
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Feb 2 Go Blue Forever 93
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Feb 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC