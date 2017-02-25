With NAFTA in Trumpa s crosshairs, Me...

With NAFTA in Trumpa s crosshairs, Mexicoa s border factories brace for the unknown

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

If you sleep on a memory foam mattress, chances are good that its fabric cover was made here in a small factory in this desert border town on the westernmost edge of Texas. Well, here and over there, across the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican city where pieces of fabric cut in El Paso are stitched together and shipped back across the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo... 4 hr YouDidntBuildThat 5
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 8 hr Ecoo 6
News Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14) Sat Eduardo 23
News US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi... Sat Texxy the Selfie Cat 21
News If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s... Sat ja ja ja 18
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Sat Go Blue Forever 597
News In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance... Sat Bush Lied People ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC