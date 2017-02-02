Will Citizen Movements Shape the U.S....

Will Citizen Movements Shape the U.S.-Mexico Agenda?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

As U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto prepare to meet January 31 in Washington, citizen discontent and protest in both countries is simultaneously reaching levels not seen in years. As Trump assumed the Oval Office last Friday, the Mexican media quickly switched the focus of its news reporting and commentaries from the extradition of drug lord Chapo Guzman to the inaugural ceremonies and the first round of Washington protests, including the incidents of property trashing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 hr Le Jimbo 298
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 4 hr New sheriff 8
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 8 hr Go Blue Forever 93
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... 21 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Wed occurox 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... Jan 30 Barron T 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC