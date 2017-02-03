Vaquita going extinct as Mexico, Chin...

Vaquita going extinct as Mexico, China, dither

Read more: The Ecologist

The world's smallest porpoise is fast heading to extinction, writes Aron White thanks to Mexico's failure to ban the use of gillnets in its range, and China's illegal imports of totoaba fish swim bladders, used in Chinese medicine. Without urgent and effective action the vaquita will soon disappear for good.

Chicago, IL

