US prosecutors: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admits gang ties
This undated photo provided by the law firm Public Counsel shows Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, who was was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by President Barack Obama's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan...
|3 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|18 hr
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|3
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Wed
|jim crow Efune
|528
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|4
|Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's...
|Feb 13
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC