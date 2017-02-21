US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top officials meet
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is welcome by U.S. ambassador Roberta Jacobson, left,as he arrives at Benito Juarez international Airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. less U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is welcome by U.S. ambassador Roberta Jacobson, left,as he arrives at Benito Juarez international Airport in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|20 min
|SirPrize
|18
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|10 hr
|Battle Tested
|582
|Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,...
|21 hr
|Quirky
|1
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Economic
|5
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|2
