US Marshals arrest fugitive wanted fo...

US Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for 2011 sexual assault in Sparks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

A man wanted for a string of crimes in Sparks has been arrested in Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshals, with the help of the Government of Mexico, found and arrested Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia last week in Zacapu, Michoacan, Mexico on a provisional warrant issued out of the District of Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,... 5 hr Quirky 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 5 hr Concha Pena 578
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... 18 hr tomin cali 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Tue America First 54
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Tue Economic 5
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... Mon spytheweb 2
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Feb 20 MAGA2016 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC