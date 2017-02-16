US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted gang ties SEATTLE (AP)...
A Seattle area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children admitted to having gang ties, the U.S. Justice Department said in court documents filed Thursday. Ramirez "stated 'no, not no more,' when asked if he is or has been involved with any gang activity," the government said in documents filed in U.S. District Court.
