US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' ...

US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted gang ties SEATTLE (AP)...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

A Seattle area man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children admitted to having gang ties, the U.S. Justice Department said in court documents filed Thursday. Ramirez "stated 'no, not no more,' when asked if he is or has been involved with any gang activity," the government said in documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 11 min Go Blue Forever 530
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 1 hr CodeTalker 2
News Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan... 7 hr Geezer 1
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) 22 hr Mr Escobar 12
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... Wed tomin cali 3
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... Feb 14 tomin cali 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC