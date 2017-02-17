US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, denounce 'Santa Muerte'
Bishops in the United States are denouncing La Santa Muerte - the skeleton folk saint in Mexico linked to the illicit drug trade. Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, and San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis in Texas joined their counterparts in Mexico last week in urging Catholics to avoid honoring the folk saint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|MAGA2016
|52
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|9 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|13 hr
|Yeah
|570
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|21 hr
|anonymous
|26
|Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest
|Sun
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ...
|Sat
|DC Dave
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC